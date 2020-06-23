Bhind, Morena are new COVID hotspots in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Bhind and Morena have continued to report high number of corona positive cases. On Tuesday, Bhind reported 22 positive cases, including eight in same family and four in 17th Battalion, taking its tally to 173.

Morena has reported 42 cases in two days, including 23 on Monday. Bhopal too reported 37 positive cases on Tuesday.

The state's tally on Tuesday stood at 12,339 positive cases and 525 deaths. Indore accounts for 4,427 positive cases and 203 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2,663 cases and 86 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 69 deaths and 848 positive cases. Burhanpur has reported 390 cases, Neemuch 428, Khandwa 292, Khargone 264, Jabalpur 365, Dhar 151, Gwalior 298, Morena 214, Mandsaur 101, Dewas 206, Sagar 293, Raisen 103, Bhind 173, Sheopur 65, Rajgarh 81 and Barwani 89.