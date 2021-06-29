Bhind: Media incharge of Congress MLA booked for rape and blackmailing in Gohad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Media incharge of Congress MLA Mevaram Jatav from Gohad assembly constituency has been booked for raping and blackmailing a minor girl in Bhind district, sources said on Tuesday. The accused is yet to be arrested.

According to information, the 17-year-old survivor is a class 10 student at a private school in Gohad town of Bhind district.

In her complaint to police, she claimed that she was alone at home on March 29, as her family members went out to celebrate Holi. The accused barged into her house and raped her. The accused also clicked some obscene photographs and threatened that he would make photographs viral on social media if she revealed the incident to anyone.

On June 26, the accused again barged into victim’s house and tried to rape her. When she raised alarm, the accused escaped, threatening her that he would make her photographs viral on social media.

When family members returned on June 28, she narrated the ordeal. She was later taken to the police station and a complaint was registered.

According to police, a case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

MLA Mevaram Jatav could not be contacted even after repeated attempts by Free Press.