Bhind: Farmer shot dead on the farm

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old farmer was allegedly shot dead in the Mau police station area of ​​the district. The reason for the murder is still unknown.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and an investigation is on.

Farmer Kaptan Singh, living in Goriyachi village of Mau police station area had gone to his farm last evening.

While he was asleep in his hut, a few miscreants shot him at around 2 am at night.

The next morning when the farmer did not reach his house, his younger son Arvind reached the farm and found his father lying in a pool of blood.

Mau police station in charge Shiv Singh Yadav said, "The deceased farmer has been shot twice. One-shot in the head and the other in his stomach. The police are probing this entire matter. His family members are being questioned of any old dispute with anyone."

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:49 PM IST