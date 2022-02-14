Bhind collector asks traders to shoot him, video goes viral

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Bhind Collector has gone viral on social media in which he asked traders to shoot him.

According to reports, the collector, Satish Kumar and Superintendent of Police had reached Sadar Bazar of the city along with police force and municipal corporation to remove the encroachment on Sunday evening.

After watching the sabotage action of police, the traders of the market agitated and gathered over there. Seeing the crowd of the traders, the collector told them to shoot him.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, a Congress spokesperson, Narendra Saluja, targeted the state government. Saluja tweeted, “how do the officers work in Shivraj government? Due to undue pressure of BJP leaders and mental trouble throughout the day, how should they do justice to the public?”

The traders, however, claimed that they themselves tried to remove their tinsheds but they were not given time and their shop was vandalized through a JCB machine.

In the meantime, an agitated trader threw a stone at the JCB machine which hit the driver. After that the police charged lathi on the traders and section 144 was imposed in Sadar Bazar.

Former MP Ramlakhan Singh Kushwaha also reached the spot and requested the collector for time on behalf of the traders, but the collector did not listen.

Traders union claimed that the administration took the action without any prior notice. It was unfair, their tin sheds were broken without providing them time. On the other hand, the collector refused to give remarks on the matter.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:51 AM IST