Bhind: Close shave for 35 as bus catches fire, none hurt

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Passenger of a bus moving on National Highway 719 had a close shave after it suddenly caught fire. No passenger was hurt in the incident, however the bus was completely gutted. The passengers’ luggage were reduced to ashes . The accident occurred in Malanpur of Bhind district.

According to the information, a bike was kept on top of the bus which had petrol leakage. Due to the heat, the spilled petrol caught fire.

Four fire brigades were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, by the time the firefighters reached the spot, the bus was gutted. All the passengers were rescued, no casualty was reported.

According to the information, a sleeper bus of Satyam Travels was going from Gwalior to Bhind carrying 35 passengers including conductor and driver.

The bus had reached Hariram's Kutiya in Malanpur around 4:35 pm when the passengers saw flames rising from the bus roof. The passers-by and locals immediately informed the police and fire brigade. All the passengers were rescued safely but the entire luggage of the passengers kept in the bus was burnt to ashes.

