Bhind: Army man's wife shot at in her house, neighbour’s body found on spot; was earlier booked for rape and sexual harassment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was found dead while a woman was found injured with a gunshot on her head in Bhind district late on Tuesday night.

The woman, 28, wife of an army man, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in critical condition. A bullet is stuck in her head and she is unconscious.

The incident took place near Fruit Market locality under Dehat Police station of the district.

The police said a person informed police that someone had shot at his sister. When the police team reached the spot, a body was also found in the house.

Later, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to a hospital in Gwalior.

Police said woman’s husband is posted in Jammu. He contacted his brother-in-law and asked him to check as to why his wife was not picking up phone.

When his brother-in-law reached the house, he found his sister lying in a pool of blood. Subsequently, he informed the police.

The police said that man who was found dead in the woman's house, has been identified as Narendra Singh Gaud, 30. He used to live in the neighbourhood.

Police sources said woman had lodged a complaint against the Gaud in 2019. He was later booked for rape and sexual harassment.

Dehat police station incharge Dhyan Singh said the statement of woman and her family members remain to be recorded. Some police officials are of the opinion that woman was shot at by Gaud, who later shot himself as a country made pistol was recovered from spot.