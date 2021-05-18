Bhind: 2 criminals who looted car at gunpoint caught in encounter at night in district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two notorious criminals, who looted an SUV car at gunpoint near Dabra town of Gwalior district, were caught after an encounter in Bhind district late on Sunday night. The accused have received bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accused have been identified as Vicky Jakhoriya, a resident of Gwalior and Prashant Jat, a resident of Chittaurgarh in Bhind district.

The police said that the accused looted an SUV car from Brajesh Tiwari, a resident of Dabra.

On receiving information, a team of Gwalior crime branch chased accused. As the accused were heading towards Bhind, the crime branch police team coordinated with Bhind police.

When the accused spotted police barricading on national highway 719 near village Bahua under Mehgaon police station, the accused opened fire at policemen. In retaliation, a police team also opened fire and damaged tyres of SUV.

The duo accused tried to flee but they received injuries on their legs in police firing. The police said duo were taken to Mehgaon community health centre from where they were referred to a government hospital in Gwalior.

Investigation officer, Suresh Chandra Sharma, said accused are notorious criminals of Gwalior. “They are wanted in a murder case registered against them at Thati police station in Gwalior. They were carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 each on their arrest,” he said, adding that two country made pistols have been recovered from the possession of the accused.