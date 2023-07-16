Bhavishya Se Baat: CM Asks People To Ensure All Children Join School |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Bhavishya Se Baat programme will be organised from July 17 under School Chalen Hum Abhiyan 2023-24.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underlined the need for all sections to join School Chalen Hum Abhiyan.

The state government has called upon social workers, artistes, sportspersons, industrialists, government officials, employees and public representatives to join the campaign so that all children in the state go to school and receive education.

The Education Department has taken initiative for the citizens to get registered through education portal www.educationportal.mp.gov.in and go to school on one of these days.

Chouhan has asked people specially ex-students to take classes in schools where they studied. The ex-students should fulfill their responsibility towards the school, which shaped their life, he said.

The chief minister has asked all the parents to send their children to school as the new academic session has begun.

