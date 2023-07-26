Bharatnatyam Performance Enthrals Audience At Bhopal's Shaheed Bhawan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 37 dancers aged between 4 and 35 years presented Bharatnatyam dance at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Tuesday evening which enchanted the audience.

It was part of an annual festival, organised by Nrityanjali Bharatnatyam Dance Academy. In a two-hour performance, the dancers gave 11 presentations based on Lord Ganesha, Shiva, Shri Ram and Shri Krishna which won a huge round of applause.

The programme started off with Ganesh Vandana, in which the dancers offered floral tributes to Vighnaharta Gajanan through charming postures. It was followed by girl students of four to six years of age gathering applause from the audience on Ram Bhajan.

It was followed by the performance of ‘Alarippu’, by 13 to 16-year-old dancers mesmerising the audience. The next presentation of the programme was Damodar Ashtakam. The dancers presented various forms of Lord Shiva through Bharatanatyam. The bhajans 'Main Pujareen Ban Jaoon Par' and 'Namo-Namo' enthralled the audience.

