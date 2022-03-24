Bharat Bhavan all set to host Bhopal Literature & Arts Festival

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Bhavan is all set to host the much-awaited 4th season of three-day Bhopal Literature & Arts Festival beginning on Friday, in the presence of a good number of authors and literature lovers.

Society for Culture and Environment is going to organise the fest in hybrid mode after a gap of two years. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to inaugurate the fest, which is going to witness the participation of writers, environmentalists, civil servants, police officials, fashion designers and artists across the country.

They will discuss various relevant issues like wildlife conservation, environment, national security, politics, film criticism, history, heritage, diplomacy and social issues including, education and population dynamics in the event.

A special session on ‘Fantasy Sports: Facts and Fallacies,’ will form part of the inaugural day. The Session being hosted by FIFS at BLF will see a presentation followed by a panel discussion to be moderated by Anwar whereby he will seek views of veteran cricket administrator Professor Ratnakar Shetty, also advisor for FIFS, Dinker Vashisht, Vice-President - Regulatory & Corporate Affairs, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Games 24x7.

The key topics including difference between games of skill and games of chance, uniqueness of fantasy sports, role of fantasy sports in creating sporting culture in Madhya Pradesh, fantasy sports regulatory landscape and digital revolution driving fantasy sports will be discussed.

