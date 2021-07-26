Beware! Taking selfie at some tourist spots may be dangerous

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking selfie requires a lot of caution. Some youths are, however, sparing no effort to risk their lives.
Bhedaghat is a destination in Jabalpur where many people take selfies risking their lives. A group of people recently saw a young man taking a selfie with a woman in the midst of a waterfall.
At the same time, another person was taking a selfie from water amidst waves. This poses danger to their lives. There are more than 50 such spots in the city, where taking selfies can be extremely dangerous.
The Nagar Panchayat Bhedaghat has issued an alert for tourists from June 15 to October 15. But the administration has failed to make security arrangements.
Nor has the administration launched an awareness campaign.
Bhedaghat TI Safiq Khan says that visiting the ghats has been banned from June 15 to September 15. The administration has also made proper arrangements for security and a policeman has also been deployed there.
A few dangerous places are mentioned below:
Bhedaghat: Near Dhuandhar, New Bhedaghat, View Point, Backside of Dhuandhar, boating on Panchavati, Walking on the ropeway, Lamhetaghat and other Ghats are risky.
Tilwaraghat: Taking selfie is a small bridge is highly dangerous. Similarly, boating in the middle of the river is risky.
Bargi: Standing on the sides of the dam, on the banks of the river and standing near the canal are dangerous.