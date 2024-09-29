Beware Of APK Files! Not Only Your Money But Personal Information Also At Stake |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Beware of this malware as cybercriminals may not only steal your money but they can also get your personal information which may be misused by them. So far, five people have lost lakhs of rupees after downloading the links received from unidentified numbers. The cybercriminals have created many APK (Android Application Package) files to dupe people by sending these files to them.

SP (state cyber cell) informed Free Press that we have received complaints about cyber criminals targeting Android mobile phone users. Unsuspecting people downloaded the malware through suspicious links sent by cybercriminals. During the investigation, it came to light that the cybercriminals had created APK files (Banker.Boi.apk, customerSupport.apk, MahilaSammanYojana.apk) using the names of banks and government schemes.

What type of malware is being sent?

These types of links (Android/SPY.Banker.BOI,Android/TrojanSMS.Agent.DYY) are being sent through various social media platforms in the name of providing benefits of various banks and government schemes. ‘Spy banker’ and ‘SMS Trojan’ agent are types of malware that can steal information from users' devices and online accounts. This is a type of Trojan horse that steals information from online banking, payment, and card systems. It can steal login credentials, passwords and PINs, and then upload this information to a hacker's website. ‘SMS Trojan’ is a type of malware that infects mobile devices and has the ability to send and intercept text messages.

What can fraudsters do after link is downloaded/installed

The OTP/SMS received on your mobile can be received by the fraudster if Android users open such a link and download/install the link in their mobile phone. Also, mobile phone data such as photo, password, SMS etc. can be transferred to cyber criminals and someone else can access your WhatsApp.

What harm can people suffer from

Cyber criminals can financially harm the Android users by obtaining the OTP of banking transactions. The WhatsApp application can be hacked and accessed from somewhere else and used for suspicious activities. Users can be blackmailed using their confidential data.

Precautions for Android users

SP Singh said that users should not click on suspicious links to avoid such an online fraud. Using a good and reliable antivirus or security app, the users can keep their mobile safe from cyber threats. Avoid installing applications received from unknown sources. Users should not allow any app to access unnecessary or sensitive data. People should run security scans of the mobile from time to time and identify threats. If the phone slows down, starts consuming excessive battery or unknown apps start appearing, people should pay attention immediately and check for potential threats. Victims can report the case on www.cybercrime.gov.in or on Toll Free number 1930.

Five fall victim to cyber criminals

In a complaint received by the State Cyber Cell in the city, the complainant clicked on an unknown link on the search engine to seek bank support and downloaded customersupport.apk link due to which about Rs 3 lakh was swindled from his bank account. In another complaint, the complainant was duped of Rs. 2 lakh when he downloaded the link sent through WhatsApp in the name of benefits of Kisan Samman Yojana. A person was duped of about Rs. 4 lakh from his credit card after he downloaded PNB.apk on WhatsApp in the name of activating his credit card.

The WhatsApp account of a yoga teacher was hacked after she downloaded a malware APK File and an OTP was shared from her mobile phone to the cybercriminal. The said mobile phone was secured by scanning and deleting the malware APK File. In the fifth complaint, messages from the complainant's mobile were being forwarded to unknown numbers. On scanning the complainant's mobile with antivirus, a malware named Mukhyamantri Mahila SammanYojana.apk was found which was removed and the mobile was secured.