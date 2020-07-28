Betul's Judge Death Case: Woman among 6 held, wanted to kill whole family

The Betul police on Tuesday arrested six people including a woman in connection with suspicious death of Additional District Judge posted in Betul and his son.

The ADJ Mahendra Kumar Tripathi and his son Abhiyan Raj Tripathi died in suspicious circumstances in Nagpur on Sunday.

The SP Betul Shimala Prasad said the ADJ and his two sons were admitted in the hospital following food poisoning on July 20. After the treatment, their younger son recovered but the condition of ADJ and his son Abhiyan Raj deteriorated and they were shifted to other hospital in Padhar. According to SP, a woman resident of Rewa and other five were arrested. The forensic report is awaited but the post mortem report claimed that the cause of death was poison.