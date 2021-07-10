Betul: Youth shoots 3 persons including a girl before committing suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly shot three persons including a girl dead and then committed suicide by shooting himself in Betul district on Saturday afternoon.

The sensational incident took place at Bhawani Nagar in Amla town in Betul district.

According to information, a youth barged into the house of a jeweller and held three persons captive. He shot dead all of them before killing himself.

The deceased have been identified as Lokesh Soni alias Banti, 22, his cousin Barkha Soni, 22, and his friend Lucky, 18. The assailant has been identified as Sonu Thakur, 26, a resident of Bodkhi village.

Though the exact reason that prompted the youth to commit the crime is yet to be established, the police have recovered a video from his mobile phone. The video was also shared by youth on his Facebook page.

In the video, Thakur is heard saying that no one is responsible for the act he is committing but he and his beloved Barkha Soni are responsible for it. He also claimed in the video that Barkha ditched him for no reason despite the fact that the duo were in a relationship for seven years. He also named a person from whom he purchased two country-made pistols to commit crime.

“During preliminary investigation, it was found that duo were in a relationship. He wanted to marry the girl. As the duo belonged to different communities, family members did not agree,” said superintendent of police Shimala Prasad.

According to sources, Barkha had parted ways as her family members were not ready but Thakur mounted pressure on her. Recently, she had lodged a complaint with police against Thakur that he stalked her.

“This may be one the possible reasons that prompted him to commit the crime,” said a senior police officer.