Betul: Two youth die while taking selfies at railway bridge

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Two youth allegedly died while taking photos at the railway bridge in Shahpur on Saturday night.

The bodies of both were found in a mutilated condition near the railway bridge in Shahpur.

According to Shahpur police station in-charge S N Mukati, information was received at around 7 pm that the bodies of two youths were lying on the railway bridge of Machna river near Barbatpur station.

"The bodies have been sent for postmortem. The deceased have been identified as Munil Merscole (19) and the other Mukesh Mangal (21). One of these boys was a photographer and the other was a student of BSc Nursing," said the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both had reached Barbatpur bridge in the evening. They both became so engrossed in clicking selfies that they failed to see the train and came under the grip of Darbhanga Express passing through there.

The railway personnel, who came out on an inspection of the track informed the GRP about the dead bodies of the youths. In the accident, Munil's head was severed from the body and thrown away, while Mukesh's body came with the engine and fell out of the bridge, said the police.

According to railway sources, loco pilot Sanjay Kumar and Assistant Manish tried to avert the accident but failed to do so.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:22 PM IST