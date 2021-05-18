Betul: Two arrested for running racket to sell vaccination slots at Rs 800 under ‘Tatkal’ quota

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons who were claiming to book vaccination slots under Tatlal quota were arrested by police in Betul district. They were running the racket through a social media group.

Multai sub divisional officer Nitesh Patel said that district vaccination officer Dr Arvind Bhatt had lodged a complaint that a WhatsApp group named, Vaccination Slots Available, is being run by some people. The group admin was claiming to book vaccination slots at Rs 800 under Tatkal quota.

“According to guidelines, booking slots for vaccination is completely free. There is no quota like - Tatkal,” Patel told Free Press over phone.

Following the complaint, the police arrested two persons identified as Narendra Yadav, a resident of Chicholi and Dinesh Kalme, a resident of Bijdehi.

The people between age group of 18 to 45 have to get them registered and book slots for vaccination. “Many residents are not technically aware. The two accused were luring people to book their slot under Tatkal quota, while they were booking it as per the process available on portal. They were charging Rs 800 per person,” Nitesh Patel said.