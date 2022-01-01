Betul: Shahpur cops ferret out Betul swindler from Kolkata

Bhopal/Betul (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahpur police brought to book a swindler who used to cheat people in the name of doubling their money through a chit fund company, official sources said on Friday.

The fraudster Shanker Munia escaped to West Bengal, but the police continued to trail him and found him in the Patashpur area, 200km away from Kolkata, sources further said.

The self-styled director of the chit fund company Munia was found running an auto rickshaw in Patashpur.

Before arresting Munia, the police men from Shahpur in Madhya Pradesh visited Kolkata in the guise of Bengali doctors and trapped him on the pretext of buying a plot of land from him.

Munia duped people of Rs 1 crore and ran away. An owner of a food outlet and a group of women lodged a complaint against him.

Sub-divisional officer of police, Mahendra Singh Meena, said that four swindlers were operating in several districts in Uttar Pradesh where cases were registered against them.

They used to appoint youths as agents to dupe villagers, Meena said.

Nevertheless, only Munia has been arrested, and the police are searching for three others.

Meena further said that a case of cheating had been registered against him on October 27, 2021.

The police officer further said that Munia had duped over 10 women in Bacha village under Shahpur police station.

The owner of the food outlet in Shahpur had lodged a complaint that Munia used to take Rs 2, 500 every month in the name of Krishi Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, saying that he would double that amount in three years.

His agent Rama, a resident of Padhar, had taken lakhs of rupees from him, the food outlet owner complained.

How police tracked fraudster

The police traced the mobile number of the accused with the help of the cyber cell. Sub-inspector Ajay Bhatt who reached Kolkata, tracing the swindler, said that he had ferreted out the old SIM card of Munia’s mobile phone and, with the help of that, they got his new number.

Bhatt, then, spoke to Munia about the purchase of land. A constable was prepared to become a Bengali doctor.

The Shahpur police presented Munia before the court of chief judicial magistrate in Midnapur, from where he was brought to Betul on a four-day transit remand, Bhatt further said.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 12:49 AM IST