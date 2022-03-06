Betul: Fire at JAYS protest meet, police resort to lathicharge, loss averted

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A fire spread at a protest meet called by the Jai Yuva Adivasi Sangathan (JAYS) in Bheempur block, about 70 km from the district headquarters on Saturday evening, said inspector general of police Simala Prasad Yadav while talking to Free Press.

The tribal villagers were protesting the encroachment of the hospital land in their area, she said.

More than 2,000 protestors had gathered and as the situation escalated, they put two of the kiosks on fire, which eventually spread. The police and fire brigade managed to douse the flames in time and loss was averted, she said.

“The protest that started at around 4 pm turned violent within a few hours. The police had to resort to lathicharge. We also fired tear gas shells. The crowd had started pelting stones at the police. I am on my way to the spot,” added Yadav.

Superintendent of police Simala Prasad Yadav said, “Some of the policemen have sustained injuries. They are safe and sound and have been treated. The fire did not cause major loss of life or kind.

Bhimpur block headquarters, the tribal people had started gathering under the banner of Jayas to remove encroachment from the hospital land. First, there was a general meeting which later escalated to vandalism and arson.

The agitated mob put a tyre on fire which then spread to the shops.

When the police tried to stop the rioting mob, they began pelting stones which reportedly injured about 20 police personnel.

SP Simala Prasad talked out the situation with JAYS representatives and managed to control the crowd. She has deployed a force on the site for the night in wake of the situation, she added.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 09:40 AM IST