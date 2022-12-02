Betul: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh suspends 4 officials for dereliction of duty in Madhya Pradesh district

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Betulk district on Friday | FP Pic

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspended four officials for negligence and dereliction of duty at the gram sabha in Bhimpur development block in Betul district on Friday, official sources said.

He suspended them after villagers complained about their misconduct.

At the gram sabha, Chouhan first came down heavily on two junior engineers of discom Pawan Baraskar and one another for dereliction of duty. He then suspended the mineral officer Gyaneshwar Tiwari for not taking strict action against Bansal group, which was allegedly involved in illegal mining.

Following this, he reviewed the work of Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr AK Tiwari and suspended him for negligence of duties.

After taking action, Chouhan said negligence would not be tolerated at any cost and would result in suspension of officials. In the end, he announced setting up a power sub-station of 132 KW to ensure adequate electricity supply in the village.

