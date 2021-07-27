Betul: Brilliant student falls in her spring

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): The life of a brilliant female student from the district has abruptly ended.

Before going to Himachal Pradesh 27-year-old Pratiksha, who did B Tech and M Tech from Kharagpur and who planned to go abroad for higher studies, never knew what was in store for her in that beautiful state.

A resident of Kol Nagri Pathkheda area in Betul, Pratiksha died in a landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday.

At the time of the incident she was talking to her mother on a video call and showing her the beauty of Himachal Pradesh.

The call suddenly got disconnected and her family members lost contact with her.

In the evening, Pratiksha’s family came to know that she was no more.

On Sunday afternoon, when her three-wheeler was heading towards Sangla, rocks fell near Batseri on the Sangla-Chitkul road of Kinnaur.

There were 12 people including the driver in the vehicle. Nine of them died on the spot and Pratiksha was one of them.

The father of Pratiksha said that her daughter had done B-Tech, M-Tech from IIT Kharagpur.

She worked for DHL in Mumbai and then for TVS in Pune. Pratiksha had resigned from TVS Company to go to Spain for higher education for 18 months. She loved nature. That’s why she often went to hilly areas and abroad.

Her mother had advised her not to go there, but she said after she moved abroad for studies she would not get any time to see Himachal Pradesh.

Therefore, she had allowed Pratiksha to go there.