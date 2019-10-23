Betul: Barange, his bamboo crafts set to go to USA

Betul: A local artisan Pramod Barange can be seen working round the clock in his workshop in Khedi village.

He crafts various showpieces from bamboo. He along with his much-demanded bullock cart will soon go to the USA.

Other than making furniture, Barange beautifully crafts utensils and ornaments. People from faraway places come to his workshop to buy those items which are in great demand in foreign market, too.

Barange who lives in Khedi village, 15km from Betul, has made bullock carts, cups, night lamps and decorative items.

He also makes bracelets for women. It is because of his craft that Barange has got recognition from people in the area.

Barange told Free Press that he has inherited this skill from his ancestors.

He has started making various items with the help of digital technique, which are attracting people.

Barange has started getting orders from big cities like Bangaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi and other places.

The number of orders has gone up because of Diwali, he said.