Besharam Rang Row: 'Why hasn't Bollywood made a film on Prophet Muhammad yet', questions MP Minister OPS Bhadoria

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has been at the forefront of protests against Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie 'Pathaan', particularly after the release of its latest song ‘Besharam Rang’. The state ministers and right-wing outfits have been vehemently objecting to the saffron costume worn by Deepika Padukone in the song.

Jumping into the controversy, State Minister of Urban Development and Housing OPS Bhadoria said that for centuries "Hindu gods and goddesses are humiliated" through films and movies.

He questioned why "no one has dared to make a movie on Prophet Muhammad".

"Madhya Pradesh government has taken legal action in the past against such films and will continue to do. Our government will not tolerate insults against Hindu deities and definitely take action against them," he asserted.

Bhadoria’s remarks comes after state home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday threatened to ban the release of Pathaan in the state if certain scenes in it were not “rectified”. Terming the costume of Padukone in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the film “highly objectionable”, the BJP leader said that it's clear the scenes were shot with a “dirty mindset”.

Meanwhile, activists of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) this morning staged a protest against the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Dunki at Panchvati in Jabalpur district.

Three places of Bhedaghat in the district have been selected for the shooting of the film Dunki. The shooting started at Bhedaghat this morning, but as soon as the activists of Bajrang Dal and VHP came to know, they reached Panchvati and started opposing the shooting, reported news agency ANI.

The police reached the spot and tried to convince the activist but they did not listen and sat on dharna outside Panchavati.