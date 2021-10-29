Be patient, we are doing our level best to arrange fertilizers: Madhya Pradesh CM assures farmers

Bhopal: Amid prevailing fertiliser shortage in the state, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday appealed to farmers to keep patience. “State government is doing its level best to make arrangement for fertilisers,” he added.

At the same time, the chief minister warned of penal action against people selling fertiliser in black market.

“Farmers should rest assured. We are doing our level best to make arrangements of fertilisers and we are also getting full cooperation of Union government. No need to worry, just be patient. This is my request. Yesterday, I had informed farmers that 31 rakes of fertilisers will reach state by October 31. Now, 32 rakes are coming to state,” Chouhan said.

“I am in constant touch with the Government of India. Even today, I have discussed the matter with union minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya over the phone. He has assured that Madhya Pradesh will get urea and DAP as per requirement for November. Farmers need not worry,” Chouhan said.

The CM reviewed the status of availability of fertilisers in the state at his residence after which he made the appeal to farmers through media.

Home minister Narottam Mishra, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary Agriculture Ajit Kesari and other officers were present in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that 6 lakh metric tonnes of urea and equal amount of DAP have been released for November by the Central government. Hence, there will be no shortage.

The chief minister asked officials to monitor the situation. Those who are buying more fertilisers than necessary, should be kept under watch. Collectors should make people aware about supply of fertiliser.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:55 PM IST