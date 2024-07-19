Battleline Drawn: Opposition Bays For Minister Sarang's Blood In Nursing College Scam

Mumbai News: lady docter Falls Prey To Investment Scam, Loses ₹7 Lakh |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders and women supporters of Cabinet Minister Vishvas Sarang came face to face at the Ashoka Garden police station on Thursday. The Congress leaders encountered the ministerís women supporters when they went to the police station to file a complaint against Sarang, alleging his involvement in a nursing college scam.

The minister's women supporters were already present outside the police station, shouting slogans. Their sloganeering intensified against the Congress leaders as they approached the police station. In response, the Congress workers also began raising slogans against the BJP and Sarang.

As the two sides continued their sloganeering, Congress leaders, including ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, PCC chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, and MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqueel, squatted on the road about 50 meters away from the police station.

Talking to the media, LoP Singhar said, 'Minister Sarang pushed his women supporters forward and hid behind them. Today, he acted cowardly by sending women to confront us.'

Congress state president Jitu Patwari said that the Congress had decided to demonstrate against the tainted BJP leaders in their respective constituencies and areas, starting with the home turf of minister Sarang. He added that the agitation against the minister would continue until he resigns from his post. LoP said that after four days he would bring before public another scam committed by minister Sarang.

After submitting their complaint, the police forced the Congress leaders to leave the premises but did not ask the minister's women supporters to vacate the area in the same manner they told the Congressmen.

Women brigade files complaint against Diggy

The women brigade submitted a complaint against the ex-CM to the Ashoka Garden police. Terming Singh as anti-Hindu, the women accused the Congress leader of trying to stall the Sunderkand path. They also alleged that Singh misbehaved with the women, and during the ruckus, a few women got hurt, for which they held Singh responsible.

Cong worker b'day; Ex-minister seeks police nod for Sunderkand

Ex-minister PC Sharma has sought permission from TT Nagar police station to celebrate the birthday of a party worker on Saturday. Sharma in his letter to police stated that partyís leader Bunty Jain's birthday is falling on Saturday and the party leaders want to organise Sunderkand path on the day. In the letter he stated that he wants to celebrate the birthday on the lines Naresh Yadav celebrated his birthday in Ashoka Garden police station on Thursday.