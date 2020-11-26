Bankers’, Trade Union strike affects business of Rs 8 lakh crore in MP

The charter of demands

The demands of the joint platform include a cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month to all non-income-tax paying families and 10 kilograms of free rations to every needy person each month.

The unions have also demanded expansion of the scope of the MGNREGA, the rural employment guarantee scheme, to provide 200 days’ work in a year in the rural areas at enhanced wages and also extension of the employment guarantee to urban areas.

They have also asked the government to withdraw all “anti-farmer laws and anti-worker labour codes and stop privatisation of the public sector, including the financial sector and corporatisation of government-run manufacturing and service entities, such as the Railways, ordnance factories, ports etc”.

The unions have also sought withdrawal of the “draconian circular on forced premature retirement of government and PSU employees”.

The other demands of the unions include ‘pension to all’, scrapping the National Pension System (NPS) and restoration of the earlier pension with improvement in the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS-95) run by the retirement fund body EPFO.