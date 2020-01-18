'Want to know how many years they evaded tax': EOW to seize bank accounts of Gutka traders

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing will shortly seize the bank accounts of the Gutkha traders, to track the transactions.

EOW had conducted raid on January 10th at the two premises of the Rajshree, Kamla Pasand, Black Label and at the tobacco production units. On January 16 an FIR is registered against the directors of the company and started investigations.

Commercial tax department had submitted the report of the tax evasion done by the Company. It assessed that the traders have evaded Rs 1,800 in tax in last nine months.

Sources said the EOW wants to know where the amount has been parked: real estate, gold, or if it has been sent to some other country.

The officials also want to know how many years this tax evasion was going on and people behind the irregularities.

EOW is screening the government officials who are connected with the directors and earned lakhs of rupees as a bribe.

One of the key accused is based in Kanpur and shortly EOW will summon him to appear in the office to register his statements.