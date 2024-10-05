 Bangladesh Cricket Team Asked To Offer Namaaz At Hotel Amid Security Concerns In Gwalior; Planned To Visit Moti Masjid
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBangladesh Cricket Team Asked To Offer Namaaz At Hotel Amid Security Concerns In Gwalior; Planned To Visit Moti Masjid

Bangladesh Cricket Team Asked To Offer Namaaz At Hotel Amid Security Concerns In Gwalior; Planned To Visit Moti Masjid

Many Hindu factions have threatened to protest against the match due to which the team was refused to leave the hotel premises.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Bangladesh cricket team, which is currently in Gwalior for the T-20 match against India, had to cancel their plan to offer Jumu'ah Namaaz at a mosque. The team and the support staff were asked to offer prayers at their hotel due to series of threats by Hindu Mahasabha.

A Qazi was called to the hotel to lead the prayers after the team's request.

The neighbouring team reached Gwalior on October 2 for the T-20 match against India scheduled at October 6.

Many Hindu factions have threatened to protest against the match citing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hassina's abrupt resignation as the Prime Minister.

FPJ Shorts
MUM vs ROI, Irani Cup 2024: Tanush Kotian Hits Hundred On Day 5 As Mumbai Clinch 15th Title After 27 Years
MUM vs ROI, Irani Cup 2024: Tanush Kotian Hits Hundred On Day 5 As Mumbai Clinch 15th Title After 27 Years
NMAT 2024 Registration Window For MBA Programs Closes On THIS Date!
NMAT 2024 Registration Window For MBA Programs Closes On THIS Date!
Mount Kailash Is Now Visible From Indian Territory; Uttarakhand Tourism Launches New Route; Pilgrims Overwhelmed
Mount Kailash Is Now Visible From Indian Territory; Uttarakhand Tourism Launches New Route; Pilgrims Overwhelmed
Lokesh Kanagaraj Reacts To Rumours About Rajinikanth's Deteriorating Health Because Of Coolie Shoot: 'Sad To See False News Spread'
Lokesh Kanagaraj Reacts To Rumours About Rajinikanth's Deteriorating Health Because Of Coolie Shoot: 'Sad To See False News Spread'
Read Also
VIDEO: Team India Gears Up For T-20 Match Against Bangladesh To Be Held On Oct 6; Mahanaaryaman...
article-image

Increased Security for Upcoming Match

The Bangladesh team is in Gwalior to play a T20 match against India at Madhavrao Scindia Stadium on October 6. The cancellation of the mosque visit occurred because of rising tensions. Organisations like Hindu Mahasabha and Bajrang Dal in Gwalior have expressed anger and are protesting against the match. This anger and protests stem in support of the Hindus in Bangladesh, after reports of violence on them emerged from the country.

To ensure the safety of the Bangladesh team, they have been placed under tight security at the Radisson Hotel in Gwalior’s City Center. More than 200 security personnel are stationed around the hotel, with barriers and checkpoints in place. Special passes have been issued to hotel staff, and movement in and out of the hotel is heavily restricted. A total of 4,000 police personnel will be deployed on match day to ensure the safety of both teams.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Cricket Team Asked To Offer Namaaz At Hotel Amid Security Concerns In Gwalior; Planned To...

Bangladesh Cricket Team Asked To Offer Namaaz At Hotel Amid Security Concerns In Gwalior; Planned To...

VIDEO: Team India Gears Up For T-20 Match Against Bangladesh To Be Held On Oct 6; Mahanaaryaman...

VIDEO: Team India Gears Up For T-20 Match Against Bangladesh To Be Held On Oct 6; Mahanaaryaman...

Navratri 2024: 7 Best Garba Events In Bhopal That Will Make Your Heart Sing 'Sanedo...'

Navratri 2024: 7 Best Garba Events In Bhopal That Will Make Your Heart Sing 'Sanedo...'

Bhopal: BJP Mandal Chief Threatens Anti-Encroachment Team; Video Viral

Bhopal: BJP Mandal Chief Threatens Anti-Encroachment Team; Video Viral

Bhopal: Abducted Man Stripped & Assaulted; Police Deny Act

Bhopal: Abducted Man Stripped & Assaulted; Police Deny Act