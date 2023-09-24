Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: Man-Animal Conflict On The Rise

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The growing population of tigers is a matter of pride at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district but the rising number of big cats has also led to man-animal conflict. The incidents of tiger coming in front of people and attacking them have increased. The forest officials are having a torrid time in controlling the situation.

A few days back, a tiger had killed a villager in Amera village. Before this, a tiger had injured at least two villagers in separate incidents. Moreover, the incidents of territorial fight are also on rise. This leads to death of big cat.

When contacted, SDO Bandhavgar Tiger Reserve, Sudhir Mishra, accepted that incidents of man-animal conflict have increased. “But at the same time, efforts are being to prevent such incidents. People are being made aware of how to remain safe from tigers,” he added.

Every buffer zone sees movement of 30 to 35 tigers. In the life span of 13 years, tigress gives birth to at least one dozen cubs. Better conservation and protection has increased their population. This has put forest officials under stress as they have to be on toes to ensure that villagers don’t get aggressive if tiger harms human beings. A few days back, three people lost lives in tiger attack near Machketa village.

A forest official of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve told Free Press that incidents of tiger attack were growing and it was difficult to handle situation in which tiger kills a human being.

