Bandhavgarh Officials Race To Rescue Tiger Trapped In Snare, Search Intensifies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve officials are searching for a tiger spotted with a snare fastened around its neck. It was a tourist who first spotted the tiger with a snare on Monday and informed the forest officers. Since then, forest officers have been searching to rescue the tiger and remove its snare.

A senior officer of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve told Free Press that the tiger was spotted with the snare around its neck and teams have been formed to search for the tiger so that it could be freed from the snare which is life threatening.

It seems that hunters had laid the trap to catch some herbivores and accidentally, the tiger got trapped in it. To free itself, the tiger may have jerked its head which only made things worse. During the search operation on Tuesday, forest officials saw the tiger with a snare around its neck but later it disappeared into the dense forest.

When contacted, Deputy Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Prakash Kumar Verma said forest officials had seen the tiger and so far efforts to rescue the tiger have not been successful. He informed that recently three hunters were caught for killing a cheetal with a snare trap and were sent to jail.