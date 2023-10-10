 Ban Orders Imposed To Hold Peaceful Election: Collector
SP tells arms licence holders to submit their weapons

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 01:17 AM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District electoral officer and collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said Section 144 was imposed in the district after the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission on Monday.

A ban has been in force against holding any protests, he said. To hold any religious event, procession and rally, the organizers have to take permission according to rules. He further said the officials of the district administration began to take action under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

The election will be conducted following the directives of the EC. The collector made the statement at a meeting with the officials of the district administration and the police. He appealed to the citizens to cast votes without fail. Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh informed the journalists about the measures taken by the police to conduct a peaceful election.

He appealed to the arms licence holders to submit their weapons at the nearest police station and appealed to the residents to cooperate with the administration to conduct the election peacefully. Chief executive officers of the district Panchayat Sujan Singh Rawat, deputy district electoral officer and ADM Devendra Singh were also present at the meeting.

Follow us on

