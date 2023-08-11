Ban On All Constructions On Upper Reaches Of Mountain In Amarkantak | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To conserve the natural flow of river Narmada, the Cabinet on Friday decided that no construction will be permitted on the upper reaches of the mountain in Amarkantak - the origin point of the pious river. A satellite town will be developed on the downside of the mountain.

Moreover, in the sync with the Chief Minister’s announcement, Cabinet gave its nod for the formation of new district Mauganj by including Mhouganj, Hanumana and Naigadi tehsils of Rewa.

Now, Rewa district will be left with nine tehsils - Huzur, Huzur Nagar, Jawa, Gurh, Raipur Karchulia, Sirmore, Tyothar, Mangawan and Semaria, informed the home minister Dr Narottam Mishra during the cabinet briefing on Friday. The Cabinet meeting was held at CM House.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for the constitution of new tehsil Satai in Chattarpur. The proposal to give the status of Nagar Parishad to Batiagarh gram panchayat of Damoh was also cleared.

In yet another decision, the cabinet decided to give benefits of 7th pay scale to the gram panchayat secretaries. This will add additional expenditure of Rs 178.88 crore to the state exchequer.

Under CM Kisan Yojana, Rs 6000 will be given annually to eligible beneficiaries, this will be in addition to Rs 6000 given by the Centre.

Read Also Indore: Central Bank Of India Celebrates Birth Anniversary Of Founder Sir Sorabji

The beneficiaries will thus get Rs 12,000 annually this will be equivalent to Rs 12,000 currently being given to Ladli Behna annually.

The cabinet also gave its nod to sanction Rs 100 crore to Bhind Sainik School. The work of preparing the uniform for students from Class 1 to Class 8 will be given for Self Help Groups.

7th pay scale benefits to gram panchayat secretaries

Satai to be made new tehsil in Chhatarpur

Rs 100 crore to be sanctioned to Bhind Sainik School

Self Help Groups to prepare uniform for students from Class 1 to 8.