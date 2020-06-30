Ban Chinese apps but give us alternatives, says Bhopalites

BHOPAL: Youth and children in the city are not opposed to Centre’s ban on Chinese apps. But they have no intention of deleting the apps from their phones till they get equally good alternatives.

Among the 59 apps which have been banned, TikTok was popular among children and young adults. Cam Scanner, Xender, Shareit and UC browser were other apps that were in wide use. Free Press talked to a section of youth to know their views. Excerpts

Asma Khan, 22, social activist

Unless MIUI is banned, Chinese phones will be used

It is a good decision. Of the 59 banned apps, I am using only Xender. But there are some Chinese apps, which are user-friendly, especially video editing apps. MIUI (an Android-based operating system for smart phones developed by Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi) has not been banned. Unless that is done, people will continue to use Chinese phones. My other concern is that something should have been done for Indians who are employed by say TikTok or other Chinese app manufacturers. What about them? Won’t they lose their jobs?

Shailendra Dubey, 28, medical student

Chinese apps come pre-installed in MI phones

The government’s decision is welcome. I use Cam Scanner. It is very useful for documentation and for sharing of study notes. I cannot uninstall it immediately as I would lose my data. I own a Chinese phone and I have no intention of discarding it. I have spent Rs 20,000 on it. The apps will continue to work on phones on which they are already installed. Also, in MI phones, there are some apps which come pre-installed and cannot be removed by the user. The government will need to find some way to uninstall them remotely.

Shalini Malaviya, 23, student

Difficult to get over addiction

I use Cam Scanner to convert books into PDF files. It is very essential for me. I have not uninstalled it and I do not plan do to it either. If it is automatically shut down, then it is another matter. There is no alternative to Cam Scanner, as far as I know. Moreover, we have got very used to the Chinese apps. It will be very difficult to get over the addiction.