Ban Chinese apps but give us alternatives, says Bhopalites

BHOPAL: Youth and children in the city are not opposed to Centre’s ban on Chinese apps. But they have no intention of deleting the apps from their phones till they get equally good alternatives.
Among the 59 apps which have been banned, TikTok was popular among children and young adults. Cam Scanner, Xender, Shareit and UC browser were other apps that were in wide use. Free Press talked to a section of youth to know their views. Excerpts
Asma Khan, 22, social activist
Unless MIUI is banned, Chinese phones will be used
It is a good decision. Of the 59 banned apps, I am using only Xender. But there are some Chinese apps, which are user-friendly, especially video editing apps. MIUI (an Android-based operating system for smart phones developed by Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi) has not been banned. Unless that is done, people will continue to use Chinese phones. My other concern is that something should have been done for Indians who are employed by say TikTok or other Chinese app manufacturers. What about them? Won’t they lose their jobs?
Shailendra Dubey, 28, medical student
Chinese apps come pre-installed in MI phones
The government’s decision is welcome. I use Cam Scanner. It is very useful for documentation and for sharing of study notes. I cannot uninstall it immediately as I would lose my data. I own a Chinese phone and I have no intention of discarding it. I have spent Rs 20,000 on it. The apps will continue to work on phones on which they are already installed. Also, in MI phones, there are some apps which come pre-installed and cannot be removed by the user. The government will need to find some way to uninstall them remotely.
Shalini Malaviya, 23, student
Difficult to get over addiction
I use Cam Scanner to convert books into PDF files. It is very essential for me. I have not uninstalled it and I do not plan do to it either. If it is automatically shut down, then it is another matter. There is no alternative to Cam Scanner, as far as I know. Moreover, we have got very used to the Chinese apps. It will be very difficult to get over the addiction.
Siddhartha Barik, 23, theatre actor
Cam Scanner is handy for students
I was using UC browser. It was very fast and had very friendly options. I stopped using it some time back because of the fear that the data will be leaked. Now I am using Google Chrome. I am using no other Chinese app, except Cam Scanner. It is very handy for us students. I have no plans to stop using it, unless I find an equally good option.
Arusha Chauhan, 14, student
Have deleted most of them
I was using Cam Scanner, PUBG, TikTok and Xender, among the apps that have been banned. I have removed all of them from my phone. Papa had asked them to delete all of them. I had done it two-three weeks back. We used to make TikTok videos almost every day. There is an Indian version of TikTok, which I will be using. Life has become very boring without TikTok. I have retained Shareit.
Kanisha Chauhan, 11, student
Tik Tok is my favourite
I used to make TikTok videos with my friends, including dance, funny and acting videos. I made at least three videos every day. I received at least 50 likes every day. It was my favourite. I have not deleted it. First I will save all the videos then may be, I will uninstall it. My father is after me to delete TikTok but I have said no.
Kaushik Singh Parihar, 14, student
Deleted Chinese apps, no regrets
TikTok was my favourite. But I had deleted it before it was banned because they (Chinese) were using our money for attacking our soldiers. I used to make comedy videos and used to post them on TikTok. I had one lakh followers on TikTok. My Dadaji told me that TikTok is a Chinese apps. So I deleted it. But I have no regrets. I will now focus on my studies.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)