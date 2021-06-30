Balaghat: Villager shot dead by Maoists on suspicion of being police informer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A villager was allegedly shot dead by Maoists on suspicion of being police informer in Balaghat district late on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Bhagchand Adme, 45, is a resident of village Bamhani under Bithali police outpost, situated near Kanha National park.

The Maoists also left a handwritten pamphlet, claiming that Adme is treacherous as he was a police informer.

Talking to journalists, deceased’s wife Hemlata Adme said that at least seven to eight armed persons barged into her house and took Bhagchand away at gunpoint. She said that armed persons, who were in a certain uniform, had told family members that they would return Bhagchand after questioning him. When he didn’t return for two hours, family members started searching him. Later, they found him in pool of blood with bullet wound on his forehead.

“We live in remote village. We need protection. They may target other family members,” Hemlata said.