Balaghat: Poor quality rice worth Rs 2.10cr bought

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Poor quality rice worth Rs 2.10 crore was allegedly procured from the millers, sources in the district Civil Supplies Corporation said on Wednesday.

The rice was procured on minimum support price for 2021-22, and the irregularity came to light on February 1, when a team of officials checked the quality of rice kept in seven stores in the district, sources further said.

According to reports, a large number of rice mills supplied 13, 920 bags of food grains in 24 lots.

The team, which inquired into the quality of rice, comprised Deepak Thodar, SP Shrivastava and Lochan Singh Tnembhara.

According to the inquiry report, the rice millers kept the grain in torn sacs. The rice that fell from those sacs is kept in the store and taken care of later.

As a result, when the rice was transported through trucks, the sacs were found to be containing less amount of grain, the report said.

There are also complaints that the rice millers are using the sacs carrying the marks of Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the report, the rice millers concerned issue the supply orders even before getting the delivery orders.

After the report was submitted, district manager of civil supplies department Mukul Tripathi wrote a letter to the rice millers concerned on February 3.

In the letter, it was mentioned that the rice found to be of poor quality was rejected by the government.

Tripathi also directed the millers to take back the sacs containing poor quality rice on their own expenses.

The millers, however, showed on paper that they had taken back the sacs containing the rejected rice, sources further said.

They also alleged that a few officials of the department are hand in glove with rice millers who are paying Rs 6,000 as commission for each lot of rice.

Deputy commissioner of Union Food and civil Supplies Ministry Vishwajit Haldar inquired into a few complaints about the poor quality of rice being purchased in the district last year.

He found that the rice stored in various stores was of poor quality which could be used as fodder for animals.

The procurement of poor quality rice, however, did not stop.

The Central government has fixed certain criteria for buying rice and directed the officials that procured rice should be sent to laboratory for proper checking of its quality, sources said, adding that the directives have been shelved.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:30 AM IST