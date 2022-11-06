Balaghat: Newborn found in the dustbin

Representative Image |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A picture from the village Mohgaon (Dhapera) under Lalbarra tehsil of Balaghat district came to the fore in which a newborn was found in a dustbin near a villager’s bari.

According to Pawan Nagpure, a village Sarpanch of Mohgaon (Dhapera), a newborn was seen in the morning near the bari of Ravi Shankar's father Chandan Lal Pendekar.

On seeing this, the sarpanch gave the information to the concerned police station and officials. After which the Lalbarra police and administrative staff reached the spot.

The police officials took the child and admitted the child to the hospital.

At present, the Police have been involved in this matter.