Balaghat: Inverter explosion destroys property worth Rs 15L

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): An inverter exploded in a house at ward number 15 near the bus stand at the Balaghat district headquarters in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

The incident occurred at the residence of Vinay Sendiman and fire spread everywhere. As a result, household goods worth Rs 15, 00, 000 were destroyed. There was no loss of life in the incident.

As soon as Sendiman’s neighbours heard the sound of an explosion, they rushed to the spot and informed the fire brigade. The fire tenders took an hour to douse the flames.

Sendiman said that when the incident occurred he was awake and other members of his family were sleeping.

The fire destroyed three bikes, a refrigerator, a TV set, an air-conditioner, divans, fans and other items, and that the family members went out to save their lives by scaling the boundary wall.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:24 AM IST