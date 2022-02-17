Balaghat: Female leopard found dead

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A one-and-half-year old female leopard was found dead in the forest of Khorsitola under Bagholi boundary of Balaghat forest range West Baihar, an official said.

The forest department official said that the villagers had informed the department about the incident on Tuesday evening. Besides, the carcass of the leopard was said to be two days old.

Acting on the information, a team of officials rushed to the spot along with the dog squad. After recovering the body, it was kept in the forest range office Khurmundi.

The last rites of the leopard were performed after the post mortem on Wednesday. Ranger Forest Range West Baihar R B Verma said that the cause of death of the leopard was not yet clear. The last rites were, however, performed after the post mortem done by wildlife expert and veterinary doctor.

The samples of the leopard were sent to the lab of Bisra Sagar and Jabalpur for forensic examination. The reason for the death of the leopard would be clear only after the reports from both the labs, Verma added.

Verma further said that the reports of samples sent for forensic examination of the leopard would be received after two months.

