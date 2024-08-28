 Balaghat Drug Inspector Vivekanand Yadav Dies After His Car Collides With Truck In Chhindwara; Was Returning From Home Post Janmanshtami Celebrations
Balaghat Drug Inspector Vivekanand Yadav Dies After His Car Collides With Truck In Chhindwara; Was Returning From Home Post Janmanshtami Celebrations

He died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Updated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Balaghat Drug Inspector Vivekanand Yadav died in a road accident in Chhindwara | Nai Dunia

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Drug Inspector Vivekanand Yadav posted in Balaghat district died in a road accident, when his car collided with a truck in Chhindwara on Wednesday. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries. 

The police have registered a case in the Chhindwara police station. 

According to information, Vivekanand was posted in Balaghat district as drug inspector. On the ocassion of Krishna Janmashtami, he went to his home to celebrate the festivities in Chhindwara. While returning to Balaghat, his car collided with a speeding truck near the Chaurai bypass of Chhindwara area.

Both Vivekanand and the truck driver died due to intense collision

Dies on the spot

It was reported that he was driving the car and after getting hit, he fell away, some distance away from the accident spot. He had sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. 

The on-lookers informed the police and police reached the spot. Further, investigations are underway. 

The front part of the car including bumper, headlights, grille and hood were completely damaged in the accident. 

Earlier, he was posted in Chhindwara as drug inspector. He left behind his wife and two children.

