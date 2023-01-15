Balaghat: 6 daily wagers held captive in Maharashtra rescued

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Six labourers belonging to Sonkhar village of Balaghat who had been taken to Parbhani town of Maharashtra for sugarcane harvest and were held captive over there for three months, have been rescued. State AYUSH and water resources minister Ram Kishore Nana Kavre had directed the Balaghat district administration to probe the matter, after which the labourers were rescued.

Though the labourers were promised a good salary, they were not paid wages and were held captive.

When the matter came to notice of Kavre, he directed Balaghat collector Dr Girish Kumar Mishra to look into the matter. Launching a probe, Collector Mishra got into contact with the district administration officials of Parbhani and requested them to set the labourers free by tracing them.

Swinging into action, the Parbhani administrative officials emerged successful in tracing the labourers and rescued them, while an FIR was lodged against those who had held them captive. The labourers reached Balaghat successfully on Thursday, who were provided a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each.

