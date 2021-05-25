Balaghat: 2 Covid patients among 5 members die in 15 days, family left with 5 children and a woman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second wave of deadly Covid-19 has been destroying lives and breaking families, every day. One such heart-wrenching story has been reported in Bonkatta village of Balaghat district.

A family lost five members in a span of 15 days due to the coronavirus. Now, a woman is left to take care of five children of the family.

The family of Govindram Kirnapure was happy till his elder Mahendra fell ill on April 14. Mahendra was a Covid-19 suspect and was admitted to district hospital in Balaghat. Though his RT-PCR report was negative, doctors prescribed a CTscan. Before the CTscan, he died on April 17.

Shocked at receiving news of his son's death, Mahendra’s mother Sushila died the next day of cardiac seizure. Two deaths in the family broke Govindram, 65, from inside. He also died of cardiac seizure on April 21.

On April 25, Govindram’s younger son Santosh complained of breathing. He was taken to Gondia town, where he tested Covid positive. On April 29, Santosh's wife Neelu also complained of breathing. She died on the way to hospital. On May 5, Santosh died during treatment at a private hospital in Gondia.

While Santosh was a teacher, Mahendra was a farmer. The duo were taking care of all needs of their family members.

Wife of Mahendra, Lalita said that the family exhausted all its savings in the treatment. “We had also borrowed money from relatives for the treatment. My family has been destroyed. I have to take care of five children. I am the only hope for them,” Lalita told journalists.

She urged the government for help. “They are all studying in schools and colleges. I want all of them to continue their studies but have no money. I don’t know how I will manage,” she said.

Om Prakash, son of deceased Mahendra, said, “The government should help my family. Somebody told me that chief minister has announced a scheme but no one has approached us so far.”

When contacted, Balaghat district collector Deepak Arya said a team of district administration has been sent to meet the family members. “The children will be given the benefit of state government’s scheme- Bal Kalyan- announced by chief minister, recently. The district administration will extend all possible help to the family,” he told Free Press.