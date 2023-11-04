Baghel Government Patronised Mahadev App Promoters: Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma accused Chhattisgarh government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of patronising Mahadev betting app promoters and receiving Rs 508 crore from them.

“Some people have been arrested by Enforcement Directorate and more will be held in near furture,” Sharma told media persons here on Saturday. He said investigation carried out by ED indicated that app promoters gave money to Baghel regularly.

The ED had detained cash courier Asim Das and recovered Rs 5.39 crore from his car and residence. Asim, who was sent from UAE, admitted that money was meant for Baghel government. “Operators of Mahadev app based abroad have minted crores of rupees. So far, four people have been held and 14 have been booked,” Sharma said in response to a query.

He demanded to know from Baghel whether Asim Das sent money to Chhattisgarh state government through Shubham Soni and whether Asim was asked to go to Raipur to hand over the money after receiving a voice message.

Sharma also took on former chief minister Kamal Nath on target by saying that Rs 251 crore were recovered by income tax department from his personal assistant in the past. Union minister Ashwani Vaishnaw was also present on the occasion.

