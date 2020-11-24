Baby lifting case at MY Hospital: Duty docs, nurses, security agency at fault, says Probe report

Indore: Probe panel constituted by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, to investigate the baby lifting case in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, found lapses on the part of security agency, duty nurse, and the duty doctors.

In its report submitted to the Dean, the probe panel mentioned that the duty nurse was not present in the ward in her duty hours while the guards didn’t stop the woman taking the baby out of the hospital without any discharge receipt.

“We have received the report and will implement over the same. We will serve notices to the nurse, security in-charge, and the HoD of Gynecology Department to present their side before any action being taken,” Dr Dixit said adding “The HoD will be asked about the duty of the doctors who were not present in the ward.”

Other recommendations of the committee will also be implemented including installation of high resolution cameras, strengthening guards and other security measures would be taken.

Baby handed over to the mother ‘temporarily’

Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said that the baby was handed over to the mother temporarily in the present of police.

“The mother has recognised her baby and after his conditions improved, we handed over to the mother. It was a temporary process as the DNA samples of baby have been taken and he will be handed over permanently to the mother after legal procedures and DNA report,” Dr Thakur added.