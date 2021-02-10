Azim Premji Foundation, Women and Child Welfare Department to set up early childhood care and education resource centre in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The state government plans to impart training to Aganwadi workers about how to take care of the children. The Azim Premji Foundation, in coordination with Women and Child Welfare Department, is ready to set up state resource centre in Bhopal.

The centre to be set up on the premises of Bal Bhawan will focus on small children. The centre is ready to work for early childhood care and education. Besides organising training programme, the centre also plans to do research on small children. There are plans to do all kinds of research on the children aged three and six years.

Azim Premji Foundation is constructing the building and providing infrastructure for the resource centre. Women and Child Development is preparing a blue print on how to arrange the programmes. The aim of setting up the centre is to look after the children and educate them. For that reason, the centre is set to train such people as can take care of the children.

The government has launched a nutrition scheme for children. Therefore, a time has come to see whether those children are getting proper education for mental development. Principal secretary of Women and Child Development, Ashok Shah, said a state resource centre would be set up with the help of Azim Premji foundation, on the premises of Bal Bhavan. Work will be done on Early Childhood Care and Education for total development of children, he said.