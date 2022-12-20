Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava: Books on freedom struggle in MP’s 52 districts prepared

representational pic |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The battles fought against the British Raj by the common people in all the 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh will be published in the form of books. The books, to be published by Swaraj Sansthan, will trace the history of the freedom struggle in the state from the beginning of the 19th century up to Independence.

A total of 44 books focused on all the 52 districts will be published under the series titled ‘Madhya Pradesh Mein Swadheenta Andolan.’ The first lot will be released on Republic Day 2023 to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“About 30 districts in the state have an Adivasi population. The Adivasis had begun opposing the rule of the East India Company much before the First War of Independence in 1857. They had resisted the forest laws imposed by the Company on them. We have identified dozens of unsung Adivasi heroes who valiantly fought against the alien rulers and even laid down their lives,” Professor SK Verma, deputy director, Swaraj Sansthan told the Free Press. Each book will run into 200-500 pages. Around 35 unsung Adivasi freedom fighters identified.

Similarly, the role of local leaders, who led the three major movements launched by the Congress including Civil Disobedience, Non-cooperation and Quit India would be highlighted in the books. “We are not writing about the already well-known freedom fighters but those about whom people don’t know,” he said.

The Swaraj Sansthan had awarded fellowships for research on the freedom struggle in each district in 2007-08. The fellows were college professors, researchers and others. The information collected through this research forms the base material of the books.

The editing of the books is on and the printing will begin shortly. The books will be sold at cost price from the book stores of the Sansthan and Shaurya Smarak. The Sansthan may sell them through e-commerce sites, Verma said.

Around 35 unsung Adivasi freedom fighters identified

Bhima Nayak, Khajya Nayak, Raghunath Singh Mandloi, Sitaram Kanwar, Tantya Bhil, Shankarshah, Raghunath Shah, Rani Durgavati, Rani Avantibai, Raja Dhillon Shah Gond, Raja Arjun Singh Gond, Raja Gangadhar Gond, Ganjan Singh Korku, Raja Mahipal Singh Gond, Devi Singh Gond, Bhagwan Singh Gond, Ummer Singh Gond, Parshuram Gond, Jodhan Singh Gond, Lallan Gond, Sarwar Singh Gond, Dulare Gond, Dalla Gond, Raja Aman Singh Gond, Bakru Bhau Gond, Gulab Pudhari, Hiralal Chandri, Dilraj Singh Gond, Rao Aman Singh Gond, Shivraj Singh Gond, Ranjor Singh Gond, Nihal Singh Korku, Reno Bai, Birju Bhoi and Badal Bhoi.