Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav; CM unfurls flag at historical post office

National Flag of India |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unfurled tricolour at the post office in Jumerati (Old Bhopal) as he launched Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Saturday. Freedom fighters’ families were felicitated on the occasion.

“Freedom fighters hoisted tricolour at the post office, Jumerati on August 15, 1947. So, it is a historical place as far as independence is concerned. Bhopal was merged with India on June 1, 1949,” Chouhan said.

He added, “Pt Udhav Das Mehta, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, Prof Akshay Kumar Jain, Ramcharan Rai, Ratandas Gupta, Premnarain Shrivastava, Bal Krishna Gupta and others led the movement for merger of Bhopal with India after independence.”

CM called upon people to hoist tricolor under Har Ghar Tiranga campiagn of PM Narendra Modi.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang took out a bike Tiranga Yatra rally in his Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency. The rally passed through Hema School, Anna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Chetak Bridge, Aprsa Chowraha, Pink Tower, Parihar Chowk, Aishbagh Railway crossing, Shankaracharya Nagar and it culminated at Swami Vivekanand Park, Ashoka Garden.

National BJYM president Tejasvi Surya led the bike Tiranga Yatra in Alirajpur. BJYM has launched sanitation campaigns all over the state under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

