Ayush department to get 691 doctors, 700 paramedical staff soon to better medical facilities in MP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : To strengthen medical services, Ayush Department will soon have 691 doctors and 700 para medical staff at its health and wellness centres across the state.

The department will fill up 98 lecturer posts lying vacant in Government Ayurveda Medical Colleges, according to state government officials.

At present 362 health and wellness centers are being operated in the state. The government has given approval to the Department of AYUSH to set up another 400 health and wellness centers. And for these new units, the department will appoint doctors and paramedical staff and other experts.

Through these centers, information is being provided about healthy meals to keep the body fit and also imparting Yoga training. Information on pathology, medicinal and natural tests in rural areas is also being shared. Children and elders are coming to the wellness centers for Yoga.

Besides, AYUSH Department is developing herbal gardens in the state for the purpose of creating awareness among the general public about medicinal plants and how to use them in common diseases like fever, cough etc. Citizens are motivated to plant the medicinal plant Giloy in their homes during the Corona period in the state.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 07:48 PM IST