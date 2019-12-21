Ayodhya issue would've been resolved if Leftists didn't 'brainwash' Muslims: Archaeologist Dr KK Muhammad

BHOPAL: Padma Shri, ex-Archeological Survey of India (ASI) regional director Dr KK Muhammad said that Ayodhya issue would have been settled long ago had the Muslim community not fallen prey to the ‘brain washing’ by the Leftist historians.

He stated that it is easier to convince a dacoit (Nirbhay Gurjar) but it is impossible to convince a communist. He was addressing a lecture to mark centenary of Dattopant Bapurao Thengadi, Indian Hindu Ideologue, trade union leader and founder of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

Muslims, he said, “Invaders might have committed mistake by dismantling temples and constructing masjids in India, but present Muslims should not create controversy as if they create controversy, it proves that they are equally guilty. Now, Hindus and Muslims should work for unity and integrity of the country.”

Muhammed was involved in key discoveries including Akbar’s Ibadat Khana in Fatehpur Sikri. He worked under archaeologist BB Lal, former director-general of ASI who led the excavation team that first claimed to have unearthed the remnants of a Hindu temple at the Babri Masjid site in 1976-77.

He said, “The conclusion was that there was a pre-existing temple below the Babri Mosque, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. ASI team found 12 pillars of a temple at the Babri Masjid site. All these pillars had Kalashcarved on them. It was quite evident that the Masjid was erected on the debris of a temple.”