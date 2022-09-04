Awareness walk, street play mark Eye Donation Fortnight at AIIMS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Foot march to raise awareness and street play to address the misconception were organised to mark Eye Donation Fortnight at AII India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday.

The Department of Ophthalmology observed the Eye Donation Fortnight from August 25 to September 8. The annual event is aimed at creating public awareness about the cause of eye donation and motivating people to donate eyes.

The event was held under guidance of director Prof Dr Ajai Singh. Dr Manisha Shrivastava (Medical Superintendent), Dr Prabhakar Tiwari (CMHO), Bhopal, Dr Lalit Shrivastava (President, BDOS), Prof Dr Bhavana Sharma (HOD, Ophthalmology, AIIMS Bhopal) were present on the occasion.

Awareness walk was taken out. Prof Ajai Singh (Director - AIIMS Bhopal) flagged off the march from the Medical College building that ended at Trauma Emergency centre. All faculty, students and residents participated.

In addition, a street play was staged by undergraduate students in the OPD area to emphasise on the cause of eye donation.

