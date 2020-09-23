‘Awaken your soul to do good for mankind’, says Dr Chinmay Pandya

Today's circumstances create terror in the human mind, but at the same time they give awakened souls the determination to do something good for mankind. This was stated by Dr Chinmay Pandya, pro vice chancellor of Dev Sanskriti University in Haridwar.

He was addressing a session on 10th day of 13-day Tooryanad 20, organised by Rajbhasha Karyanvayan Samiti of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology.

Chinmay left his job as a doctor in England and returned to India to work for motherland. Since 2010, he has been continuously serving as the pro vice-chancellor of Dev Sanskriti University.

Highlighting the present circumstances, he said that whatever be the external form of today's society, the internal is hollow. Doubt, selfishness have taken place of familiarity, affection and trust. “If it is not resisted, humanity will ebb. That is why there is a need to awaken souls,” he added. He said we should value internal excellence rather than external achievements.

The result of book review contest was declared at Tooryanad 20. Shivangi Dwivedi from Delhi University, Pooja Sen and Sohan Dixit from Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism University, Bhopal, secured first, second and third positions respectively.