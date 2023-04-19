Avadi ITF Triathlon-2023: MP girls clinch silver at triathlon tourney

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two athletes from Madhya Pradesh clinched silver medals at the Avadi Indian Triathlon Federation (ITF) Triathlon 2023 held in Chennai.

Triathletes Durvisha Pawar and Arna Murmakar of Madhya Pradesh Triathlon Academy won silver medals in the ITF Chennai Open competition. The MP girls participated in two different events, a triathlon and a duathlon.

The Avadi Police Commissionerate held the Avadi ITF Triathlon-2023 competition on Friday in association with the Indian Triathlon Federation and Chennai Runners Club. Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the swimming, cycling, and marathon competitions.

Durvisha took part in a junior triathlon event, which included a course of 750 metres of swimming, 20 kilometres of cycling, and 4 kilometres of running. Durvisha took the second podium in the event.

This was Durvisha’s second win this month for the state, as she also won a bronze in an ITF event held in Bengaluru on April 9. On the other hand, the second athlete that shone in the tournament was Arna Murmakar, who won a silver medal in the duathlon event, which comprised a dual course of 4 kilometres of running, 20 kilometres of cycling, and then 2 kilometres of running.